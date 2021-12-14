STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Siblings rescued from ECR hotel after parents kill selves

According to the police, Vijaya* (40) and Baskar* (35) were found in a hotel room on ECR based on a tip-off from Vijaya’s husband.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kolathur police rescued a man and his sister from a hotel room on ECR. Their parents died by suicide on Saturday. The couple identified as Govardhan* (62) and Bhuvana* (59) took the extreme step due to debts, say sources.

According to the police, Vijaya* (40) and Baskar* (35) were found in a hotel room on ECR based on a tip-off from Vijaya’s husband.

“The family decided to die by suicide after a quarrel over a monetary dispute on Saturday night,” said the investigation officer.

However, the siblings left home and travelled towards Mahabalipuram.

Police said they rented a room on the ECR to kill themselves but changed their minds after Vijaya thought about her 18-year-daughter.

Baskar then called up his brother-in-law, who informed the police.

The siblings are undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where the bodies of their parents was sent for autopsy.

Police registered a case and will conduct investigation after the siblings get discharged from the hospital.
Suspicion

Inquiry revealed police recently inquired Baskar in connection with a cheating case, in which a father-son duo — Balaji and Thulasidoss — was arrested a week ago.

Baskar allegedly helped Balaji arrange vehicles. Balaji and his father Thulasidoss were arrested for cheating many on the promise of huge returns for investment in gold, sources said. 

“We suspect Baskar received a large sum of money from Balaji for his parents and was unable to repay it. The fight erupted after Baskar was interrogated by police and he blamed his father for being a burden,” said a police officer. 

(Aid for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

(* names changed)

