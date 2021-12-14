STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Centre gives nod for PG seats at Omandurar MCH

With this, the number of PG medical seats in government medical colleges has increased to 1,992 from 1,964.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Omandurar

The government super-specialty hospital at Omandurar Estate. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital (GOMCH), which was started in 2015 with 100 MBBS seats, got approval from the Union Health Ministry for starting a Postgraduate medical course with 28 seats, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. 

Speaking to reporters on Monday after inaugurating various facilities announced in the budget session at GOMCH, the Health Minister said the college got approval for PG seats for the first time.

Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, GOMCH told TNIE that the permission was granted for six seats each in MD in General Medicine, MD in Paediatrics, MS in General Surgery, three seats each in MD in Anaesthesia and MS in Orthopaedics, and four seats in MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The students will be enrolled from this academic year, the Dean said.  

With this, the number of PG medical seats in government medical colleges has increased to 1,992 from 1,964. The minister further said the Union Health Ministry also gave approval for 50 additional MBBS seats at the Coimbatore Government Medical College. With this, the State has received 1,500 additional MBBS seats this year. 

‘No Omicron cases yet’

So far, 25 international travellers from ‘at risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Of samples sent to InStem in Bengaluru for genome sequencing, the four results that came back had Delta variant and not Omicron.

So, there are no Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu yet, said Subramanian. Earlier, the minister inaugurated five facilities at the GOMCH — Cognition Rehabilitation and Day Care Centre, Emergency Care and Rehabilitation Centre, Internet De-addiction Centre, Post Natal Depression Counselling and a Newborn Hearing Special Screening facility.
 

