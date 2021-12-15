STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ezhundhu Va: A song of silence, struggle and survival

Here’s a work that adapts some of the poems penned by survivors of domestic violence into a song.

Published: 15th December 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ezhundhu Va is a single composed by Revaa and performed by singer Dhee.

Ezhundhu Va is a single composed by Revaa and performed by singer Dhee. (Photo| Instagram)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It takes courage to revisit years of trauma, seek help to heal, build resilience and bring poetry out of it. But when you share it with silent sufferers, it can inspire them to step up and speak up without the fear of being suppressed. Here’s a work that adapts some of the poems penned by survivors of domestic violence into a song. And, it promises to be your musical companion and offer solace under all circumstances.  

An initiative by The International Foundation for Crime Prevention & Victim Care, Ezhundhu Va is a single composed by Revaa and produced by SNS Productions. Released officially on December 10 by singer Dhee, the artwork featured in the four-minute video is from PCVC’s project Redrawing Resistance — a collection of paintings, photography, poetry, and videos from South Asian women survivors of violence, their families, and their artist allies.

“The song has been a platform for our survivors to share their lived experiences with the world. Redrawing Resistance is a project that we’ve been seriously involved with, for many years. With this, our goal is to create a safe space for survivors and their allies to document their journeys through a violent situation and the resilience it takes to deal with domestic violence. Art is therapeutic, and it will help in their process of healing and dealing with the trauma,” details Swetha Shankar, director of Client Services, PCVC.

PCVC’s annual art exhibit, which showcases the artworks of survivors, was on hold last year due to the pandemic. This year, the exhibition went virtual, and the works are available on their official website. “The art workshops went on even during the lockdown. We touched upon themes like living under a roof with a perpetrator during the lockdown. The pandemic, if anything, has added to the existing challenges faced by the community. With the project, we also wanted to emphasise our 24*7 hotline so that anybody in dire need gets immediate help,” notes Swetha.

Sharing her thoughts, Shreya Nagarajan Singh of SNS Productions says, “I had interned with PCVC 15 years back during my college days. I respect the work they’ve been doing. So when the project came my way, I was also particular about selecting a female composer for the song, and Revaa turned out to be my natural choice. The song hopes to highlight and support women-led creative professionals in the space. We will be joining hands with PCVC on more art installation projects and outreach programmes soon.”

Revaa instantly agreed to the project because “it was for a good cause. I got to work with like-minded individuals. When I skimmed through the lyrics penned by these people, it got me emotional. The verses were minimal, organic, and touched your soul. It was a big learning experience for me. I wanted a tune that was positive and motivating. And, it turned out to be one. I hope this inspires more women to come forward and demand their rights,” she shares.

A few seconds into the song, and it goes ‘Ezhundhu Va, Kanmani... Ezhundhu Va, Kalangividamal...Ezhundhu Va... (Rise darling...leave your troubles behind, rise).’ The rest is for you to experience.  The song will be available on all the listening platforms.

If you are a woman or a queer person in crisis, call the toll-free number 1800-102-7282 during an emergency to access immediate, timely, and non-judgmental help.

Meet the team

  • Music: Revaa 
  • Flute: Kiran Kumar 
  • Recording studio: Nadabindu Recording Studio l Singer: Keerthana Vaidhyanathan 
  • Recording engineers: Vishnu Namboodiri, Asst by Naveen Kannan l Guitars and bass: Godfrey Emmanuel 
  • Mix and master: Abin Pushpakaran Blu Academy
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ezhundhu Va Revaa Dhee Redrawing Resistance Crime Prevention foundation PCVC
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp