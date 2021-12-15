Anna University tells students to sign anti-ragging oath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To curb the ragging menace in engineering colleges, Anna University directed students and their guardians to file an online declaration that they won’t indulge in ragging activities. A circular on the matter was issued to affiliated colleges and universities, making the affidavit compulsory for all students.

Students have to submit the online affidavit on two websites: www.antiragging.in, www.amanmovement.org. This is in compliance with the All India Council for Technical Education (Prevention and Prohibition of ragging in Technical institution, universities including deemed-to-be universities imparting technical education) regulations 2009.

As part of an initiative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) towards reduction of compliance burden of stakeholders, UGC revised the procedure to file the online anti-ragging affidavit. As per the revised guideline, students need to submit their details on prescribed websites. The students will receive an e-mail with a registration number and a web link. The student will have to forward the email link to a nodal officer.

