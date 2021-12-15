STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre facility directed to form new ICC to probe sexual harassment plaint  

The order was issued while allowing a petition filed by the woman staff who complained of sexual harassment by a colleague in the facility in 2013.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has directed the Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre facility at Kalpakkam to constitute a fresh panel within a week and complete the inquiry into the sexual harassment of a woman staff within six weeks.

Justice SM Subramaniam, in a recent order, said the fresh committee should be constituted in accordance with section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and it should take into account the report already submitted by the second committee. If necessary, further evidences can be taken.

The respondents including the Secretary for Department of Atomic Energy and the Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission were directed to initiate all further actions expeditiously both under the Criminal Law and the Service Law as the case may be as applicable.

The order was issued while allowing a petition filed by the woman staff who complained of sexual harassment by a colleague in the facility in 2013. The first internal complaints committee (ICC) constituted to inquire the matter did not carry out the task while the second committee’s report was not accepted by the authorities saying the panel was not formed by following section 4 of the Act.

She approached the court seeking orders to initiate action against the accused as per the report of the second committee.Justice Subramaniam said that an amount of sensitivity shown by the administration would be of paramount importance and in the event of not showing any sensitivity, undoubtedly, it is taken as if the issue is not treated in accordance with the provisions of the Act. Further, committing an act of dereliction is certainly a misconduct or an offence.

While dealing with such allegations, the authorities are expected to be more vigilant and cautious and any lapses in this regard must be viewed seriously, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhabha Atomic Research Sexual harassment Madras High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp