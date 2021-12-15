‘Harikatha is a way of life’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Every nation looks up to India for its ethics, dharma, and core spirituality. If we, as a nation, lose our identity and morals, then India can break down like any other nation. But, if we want to set things right, then Harikatha can be that driving force. This artform — through storytelling and religious discourses — can prepare students for everything. Children are the torchbearers of culture, so we have to start with them," notes Harikatha exponent Vishaka Hari, discussing the scope for the art form in today's world, integrating it into the academic curriculum, and its numerous potentials.

Getting the basics right

The Carnatic vocalist founded the Vijayashri School of Harikatha in February 2020, hoping that the handful of students who pass out from the school will inspire more to pursue Harikatha as their vocational subject. After two lucrative years, the school will be hosting its three-day concert series — Vijayshri Margazhi Vaibhavam — featuring Harikatha and music concerts at Narada Gana Sabha for free.

Expressing her dream of taking Harikatha and other dying art forms to a larger audience, Vishaka narrates, "Our present education system only weakens the mind and body of children. If they are strong on the fundamentals and have the right role models to look up to for guidance, then reading up on scriptures and epics can boost their self-esteem and capabilities. As part of our school, we also aim to revive 64 art forms of India and integrate Harikatha into them. For instance, Nritya Katha encompasses three art forms — dance, music, and narrating a story. Chitrakatha involves painting and narrating a story; Kolakatha incorporates kolam to tell a story."

The virtual school has over 200 students aged between 7 and 35. The kids are enrolled for bi-weekly classes on subjects like Sikasha, taught by Vishaka Hari, and promotes Harikatha; Bala Bodham which promotes culture among children; and Sanskrit language classes. "We are 15 tutors. Each of us is trained by Vishaka Hari and we teach because of our passion for it. The school imparts free education but we are strict with attendance, and the students we take in. We have students from the US and the UK, too. We celebrate all cultural festivals and host online music festivals so that they can display their skills," shares Nirmala Varadarajan, the school manager.

Rooting for age-old scriptures

A recent milestone for the artform was when Harikatha was inducted into the National Education Policy in August 2021. "NEP felt that it would be a valuable addition to the school curriculum. We were told that it's been integrated into the syllabus of three schools and even a few in Jodhpur and Odisha. In my recent book Katha and Beyond, on introduction to Harikatha, I've included a fine mix of small stories, games, songs, and quizzes to introduce kids to the real history of India. This way, it will be an engaging and creative subject," informs Vishaka.

The school has been witnessing a steady spike in interest in these subjects among the younger generation. Aradhana Anand, a student, says, "It's a blessing to learn the subject and be a part of this school. We learn authoritative texts such as Srimad Bhagavatham and works of Sri Sri Anna (Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal) interspersed with apt Carnatic songs. Our teacher Vishaka stresses the importance of acquiring good values and a sense of pride in our culture."

The school also hopes to create a like-minded community of students, teachers and parents. Nirmala, whose son is a student of the school, points out some of the developments she's been noticing in him. "The classes have children who inspire and learn from each other. They stand up for what they believe with all confidence. My son has been growing a tuft for the last three years. He's confident about sporting it without fearing comments." Perhaps, like what Vishaka Hari insists, "We need to make some noise for good values in life and it's never too late to start somewhere. Bringing about a positive change is equivalent to pulling a chariot. The more people pull it together, the more it moves faster."

Vijayshri Margazhi Vaibhavam will be on from December 17 to 19, 4.30 pm onwards at Narada Gana Sabha. For more details, follow the YouTube channel: Vishaka Hari's Vijayshri School of Harikatha.