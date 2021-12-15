STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Overcrowding fix? Tamil Nadu plans to rebuild over 1,400 buses

This move comes after, in February this year, the government  had announced it would procure 12,000 new buses, including 2,000 electric buses.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the reopening of the schools’ across Tamil Nadu, students precariously standing on the footboard of overcrowded government buses during peak hours has become a familiar sight. Official sources attribute the congestion to the shortage of transport or cancellation of trips due to worn-out buses. 
Now, to meet the shortage of buses, the transport department is set to rebuild 1,400 old buses across the State. A proposal to this effect was sent to the Tamil Nadu government seeking over Rs 130 crore.

This move comes after, in February this year, the government had announced it would procure 12,000 new buses, including 2,000 electric buses. However, the works halted after the Madras High Court restrained the transport department from purchasing new buses on a petition seeking disabled-friendly buses.

After assuming charge, the current regime repaired over 3,000 old buses and reintroduced them on their original routes. Over 95 per cent of them were over-aged. The fleet strength of the transport department which stood at 22,500 till 2013 plunged to 16,500 in May last year. After repairing old buses, over 19,500 buses are operated, said officials.

The delay in adding new buses to the fleet led to the reduction or cancellation of services in a few places. While more than 8,500 buses were worn-out in the last five years, 4,621 new buses were added to the fleet from transport corporations between July 2018 and January 2020.

Meanwhile, other measures were put in place to keep footboard travelling in check. “Officials in transport corporations were directed to take measures to curb students from footboard travelling. The RTOs and police were directed to monitor bus transportation during peak hours,” stated a transport official. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bus Tamil Nadu buses Tamil Nadu public transport Madras High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp