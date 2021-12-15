The call of kale 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Easy to grow, faster to harvest, versatile to consume, and a powerhouse of nourishing nutrients. There are plenty of reasons for kale being called the king of super healthy greens. Touted as a superfood, the green goodness even forms an important part of plant-based subscription diets for the health-conscious. Its popularity has soared in recent times, making it easily available in gourmet stores and even grown on-site by hydroponic farming.

When shopping for kale, you might notice the different types available. Many are green, but there are also red and purple varieties. Some common types of kale include curly kale, ornamental kale, and dinosaur (Tuscan) kale. Each variety differs in texture, taste, flavour, nutritional content and appearance.

It grows well in winter and makes for a good addition when other fruits and vegetables are less readily available. “Adding kale to your diet is relatively simple. People can eat kale raw, or steam, braise, boil, or sauté, or add it to soups and casseroles. Kale is a crisp and hearty vegetable, with a hint of earthiness. It tastes delicious and makes a great crunchy, super healthy snack. Being high on nutrients and low on calories makes it one of the most nutrient-dense foods,” explains PV Lakshmi, chief dietician, Gleneagles Global Health City.

Rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C is an important water-soluble antioxidant that serves many vital functions in the body’s cells. The vitamin C levels are much higher than other vegetables and even oranges. This helps fight carcinogens and builds immunity.

Weight control

Kale, being high in fibre, can suppress appetite by contributing to the bulk in the stomach that makes you feel satiated. It aids digestion, prevents constipation and keeps the digestive tract healthy. Consuming good fibre also lowers total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol.

Bone health

Rich in calcium, vitamin K and phosphorus, kale helps with healthy bone formation and reduces the risk of fractures.

Prevents cancer

Vitamin C, beta carotene, selenium, and other antioxidants in kale may help prevent and fight cancer.

Nourishes skin and hair

Kale is a good source of beta-carotene, the carotenoid that the body converts into vitamin A as it needs it. These are necessary for the growth and maintenance of all body tissues, including the skin and hair. The body uses vitamin C to build and maintain collagen, a protein that provides the structure for skin, hair, and bones. Vitamin C is also present in kale.

Eye health

Kale contains lutein and zeaxanthin and an antioxidant combination that may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, and zinc also play a role in eye health.

For a healthy heart

High levels of potassium prevent heart-related ailments, reduce the risk of high blood pressure and keep cardiovascular diseases in check.

Kale is an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin A, and vitamin C. As a plant-based source of calcium, this microgreen is a favourable addition to vegetarian and vegan meal plans. Kale also provides a good amount of potassium, along with trace amounts of manganese, copper, and some B vitamins.