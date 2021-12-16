Chennai: Three of family found dead in New Washermenpet, suicide note alleges debt burden

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A family of three, including a 10-year-old boy, was found dead in their house in New Washermenpet on Wednesday. A suicide note retrieved from the house said they took the extreme step over mounting debt.

The deceased were identified as Sivaji (43), his wife Vanitha (34) and son Vetrivel. Police are investigating if the family was being harassed by usurers.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)