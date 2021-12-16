STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Three of family found dead in New Washermenpet, suicide note alleges debt burden

A family of three, including a 10-year-old boy, was found dead in their house in New Washermenpet on Wednesday.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A family of three, including a 10-year-old boy, was found dead in their house in New Washermenpet on Wednesday. A suicide note retrieved from the house said they took the extreme step over mounting debt.

The deceased were identified as Sivaji (43), his wife Vanitha (34) and son Vetrivel. Police are investigating if the family was being harassed by usurers.  

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp