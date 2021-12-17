STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held in Chennai for burglary of gold and Rs 4.5 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a month after Rs 4.5 crore and 30 sovereigns were burgled from an apartment in Valasaravakkam, four suspects have been arrested and Rs 1.50 crore and a car seized from them.

Police said the house belongs to Amelia Jothini Gopala Pillai, who shares a portion of the apartment with one Bharani Velan. The latter had kept Rs 4.5 crore and 30 sovereigns in the house. 

“On November 18, neighbours spotted four men standing in front of the entrance of Bharani Velan’s house. When inquired, they informed that they came to attend some repair works. Two days later, it was found that the cash and jewels missing,” said a police officer. A case was registered against one of Amelia’s staff named Sekar, who was the mastermind.

“The gang reached the house on November 18 to get the key duplicated and carried out the theft the next day,” said the police source. The accused were identified as C Mani (31), A Sathishkumar (32), K Sathish (32) and P Arumugam (49).

