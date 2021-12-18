Cash-strapped Madras University to hike fees from next academic year

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: To tide over the financial crisis, the University of Madras is planning to revise the fee structure from the next academic year. However, academic fees will not be increased and the hike will be nominal. Currently, the varsity is examining the fees that can be increased, sources said.

“Madras University’s fees are lowest in the country and we need to hike it. Every time we plan to hike the fees, protests are staged against the decision. But increasing the fees is the need of the hour,” said a senior official of the university.

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university, S Gowri, said, “Even if the fees are hiked, it will be nominal. We will ensure students are not affected in any way.” The V-C also clarified that tuition fees and examination fees will remain unchanged.

As per the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India compliance Audit Report, the University of Madras continued to face financial crisis due to mismanagement and inadequate financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu. The CAG report said funds meant for research and development activities were diverted to salaries and regular non-plan expenditure.

Sources in the university said revenue of the university has dropped while expenses have increased. The deficit is largely due to the increased financial burden after implementing Seventh Pay Commission scales of pay for teaching and non-teaching staff, and pensioners.

