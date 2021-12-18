STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cash-strapped Madras University to hike fees from next academic year

“Madras University’s fees are lowest in the country and we need to hike it. Every time we plan to hike the fees, protests are staged against the decision.

Published: 18th December 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University

Madras University (Photo |P Jawahar, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To tide over the financial crisis, the University of Madras is planning to revise the fee structure from the next academic year. However, academic fees will not be increased and the hike will be nominal. Currently, the varsity is examining the fees that can be increased, sources said.

“Madras University’s fees are lowest in the country and we need to hike it. Every time we plan to hike the fees, protests are staged against the decision. But increasing the fees is the need of the hour,” said a senior official of the university.

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university, S Gowri, said, “Even if the fees are hiked, it will be nominal. We will ensure students are not affected in any way.” The V-C also clarified that tuition fees and examination fees will remain unchanged.

As per the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India compliance Audit Report, the University of Madras continued to face financial crisis due to mismanagement and inadequate financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu. The CAG report said funds meant for research and development activities were diverted to salaries and regular non-plan expenditure.

Sources in the university said revenue of the university has dropped while expenses have increased. The deficit is largely due to the increased financial burden after implementing Seventh Pay Commission scales of pay for teaching and non-teaching staff, and pensioners.

Univ lacks govt support: Report
As the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India compliance Audit Report has revealed, the University of Madras continued to face financial crisis due to mismanagement and inadequate financial support from the Tamil Nadu Government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madras university madras university fees hike
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp