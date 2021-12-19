STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man's body with throat slit found wrapped in tarpaulin near Sriperumbudur; perpetrators on the run

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 29-year-old man who was assumed missing was found wrapped in a tarpaulin sheet with its throat slit and its hands tied at the back with a metal rod at Pudhu Nallur village near Sriperumbudur on Saturday. The Somangalam police said that two machetes were found along with the body. 

According to the police, the man was identified as Shankar alias Vellai, a painter hailing from the vicinity. The police are on the lookout for the perpetrators. 

Shankar’s brother, Gopal found the body wrapped in a tarpaulin sheet near the Pudhu Nallur government school as he was returning from the police station after filing a missing person complaint.  

Shankar, who was to be married next month, had not returned from work on Saturday. His brother Gopal lodged a police complaint after failing to reach him on his mobile phone.   


The police sent the body to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and a special team is investigating the case by analyzing CCTV footage.

