After 15 years, short-staffed CMDA to finally recruit planners

The planners would be selected through an online written exam for 95 marks and five marks for the interview.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After struggling to fill posts for the last 15 years, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is now planning to recruit 15 assistant planners and 15 planning assistant (grade-1) under direct recruitment.

The planners would be selected through an online written exam for 95 marks and five marks for the interview. “We are recruiting through Tamil Nadu e-governance agency (TNeGA)”  said Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Member Secretary Anshul  Mishra.

The member secretary also disclosed that the aspirants will also have to clear a Tamil paper. This comes after State government passed an order making it mandatory for government job aspirants to clear Tamil paper with 40 per cent marks. In the next two to three months, these new planners will be drafted, said Mishra.

CMDA currently has 328 officials working against the sanctioned strength of 819. The shortage of manpower has resulted in CMDA carrying out recruitment drives by relaxing the rules. “It will increase the strength to almost double in one go and boost our internal capacity to undertake planning activities in a more qualitative manner,” Mishra said.

“This is also a perfect time for newly recruited planners to work here as preparations have just  begun for Third Master Plan exercise on the one hand, and the process of  expansion of CMA is also underway on the other,” the CMDA member secretary added. The commencement of online submission of  application form has begun and the last date for  submitting application is January 3. For details, log on to https://tncmda.onlineregistrationform.org/TNCMDA

