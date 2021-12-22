STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godman Siva Sankar Baba slapped with more sexual assault cases

The CB-CID has slapped three more POCSO cases against Siva Sankar Baba after formal complaint from victims.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has slapped three more POCSO cases against Siva Sankar Baba after formal complaint from victims. The sources said that victims were former students and girls who were abused by the self-proclaimed godman, when they were minors. 

With these, the CB-CID has eight POCSO cases and one woman harassment case against Siva Sankar Baba. Two weeks ago, the CB-CID searched the school which belonging to Siva Sankar Baba in Kelambakkam. Sivasankar Baba was arrested by the CB-CID police in Delhi after multiple sexual abuse complaints from his former students. 

On December 8, the judge ordered to extend judicial custody for baba till December 22 and ordered three women who allegedly helped baba in the school be present during the next hearing.

TAGS
sexual assault godman Siva Sankar Baba
