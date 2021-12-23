STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills wife, hides body under table at home

Packed in a bag with limbs tied, it was found after neighbours complained of foul smell

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a gruesome act, a 43-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, packed her in a gunny bag and hid it under a table in Otteri. The issue came to light when neighbours complained of foul smell.

The deceased was identified as R Vani, 41, a resident of Egangipuram in Ayanavaram where she was staying with her husband N Ramesh and two children aged 15 and 12. “The two sons were staying at their grandmother’s house in the locality since Saturday. On Wednesday morning at around 9 am, Gautham received a call from a neighbour who complained of foul smell from their house,” said a police officer privy to the case. 

The sons along with their grandmother reached the house and found the smell emanating from a bundle of clothes beneath the television table. After removing the cluster of clothes, they found a gunny bag with blood stains, said the police. Based on the information, Otteri police reached the spot and found Vani’s body in the gunny bag with hands and legs tied. “We suspect she was stabbed with a knife,” said the police.

Quoting the grandmother, police said Ramesh was addicted to alcohol and for the past few months the couple had been fighting as Ramesh suspected that his wife was having an affair. “The two sons were at their grandmother’s house so that they could study peacefully. According to information from the neighbours, Ramesh was seen leaving the house on Monday night,” said the police. 

Under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, I Easwaran, two special teams have been formed to nab Ramesh.  While Vani was working as a domestic helper in a few houses on the Wall Tax Road near the Central railway station, Ramesh was working in a private company in Poonamallee. The couple were married for over 16 years.

