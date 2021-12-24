UoM syndicate gives nod to investigate exam scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras syndicate panel has approved investigating into the online exam scam. Fearing spread of Covid-19, the distance education institute allowed students to write exams from home in December 2020. The institute also permitted pupils to clear arrears from 1980-81.

With this opportunity, a total of 117 students who did not enrol in this university wrote online exams with the help of study centres. The university officials also uploaded the 117 applications after getting bribe of Rs 3 lakh for each student and provided serial numbers as well.

While the concerned official verified the permanent pass register (PPR), there was no information about the students. Although the officials tried, they were unable to find the admission details that caused the fraud.

V-CS Gowri told TNIE that “the approval to enquire into online exam malpractice has been given by the syndicate members. Besides, the syndicate decides to form a panel to investigate the scam.” The V-C also pointed out that three-to-five members are to be assigned to the investigation panel, but the members are yet to take a decision when the inquiry panel is likely to be formed. He also added results of the 117 students were held back till the panel completes investigation.