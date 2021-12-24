STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

UoM syndicate gives nod to investigate exam scam

With this opportunity, a total of 117 students who did not enrol in this university wrote online exams with the help of study centres.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras syndicate panel has approved investigating into the online exam scam. Fearing spread of Covid-19, the distance education institute allowed students to write exams from home in December 2020. The institute also permitted pupils to clear arrears from 1980-81.

With this opportunity, a total of 117 students who did not enrol in this university wrote online exams with the help of study centres. The university officials also uploaded the 117 applications after getting bribe of Rs 3 lakh for each student and provided serial numbers as well.

While the concerned official verified the permanent pass register (PPR), there was no information about the students. Although the officials tried, they were unable to find the admission details that caused the fraud. 

V-CS Gowri told TNIE that “the approval to enquire into online exam malpractice has been given by the syndicate members. Besides, the syndicate decides to form a panel to investigate the scam.” The V-C also pointed out that three-to-five members are to be assigned to the investigation panel, but the members are yet to take a decision when the inquiry panel is likely to be formed. He also added results of the 117 students were held back till the panel completes investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
exam scam University of Madras
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp