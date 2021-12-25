STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GLIM conducts two-day marketing conference

The two-day event was held on December 23 and 24. The Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing organised the premier annual conference at the college.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted the 15th NASMEI International marketing conference in collaboration with the North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI).

The two-day event was held on December 23 and 24. The Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing organised the premier annual conference at the college. Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean of the Great Lakes Institute of Management, opened the session. Dr Arvind Rangaswamy, a Professor of Marketing at Penn State University in the United States, delivered the keynote address.

The conference had papers presented by students and researchers from across the country. The NASMEI Award 2021 Research Grant Winners were announced at the end of the conference. Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai was founded by Dr Bala V Balachandran, a Padma Shri Awardee, in 2004. It is one of India’s top B-schools.

