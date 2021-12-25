Man arrested for smashing bus windshield

CHENNAI: Maraimalai Nagar police arrested a man on Thursday for smashing the windshield of a government bus. According to the police, the accused identified as K Vijaya Kumar (22) of Singperumal Koil smashed the windshield with a stone when the bus conductor told him to move his bike which blocked the road. After smashing the windshield, Vijaya Kumar started assaulting the driver and the conductor. The driver was badly hurt and is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
Comments(1)
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
-
RamananIt should be extended to anyone who destroy public property.14 hours ago reply
Latest
Debate on Constitution welcome, says CJI after High Tea with Andhra CM
'Pot calling the kettle black': AAP hits back after Shah's jibe at Kejriwal government's ad spend
Medical intern with no foreign travel history tests positive for Omicron in Bengal
Senior rowing nationals in Pune from January 3
Seven more Omicron cases push tally to 38 in Karnataka; 270 fresh COVID infections in state
INTERVIEW | 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be Modi vs Mamata, says Trinamool V-P Varma