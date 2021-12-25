STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man arrested for smashing bus windshield

Maraimalai Nagar police arrested a man on Thursday for smashing the windshield of a government bus.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maraimalai Nagar police arrested a man on Thursday for smashing the windshield of a government bus. According to the police, the accused identified as K Vijaya Kumar (22) of Singperumal Koil smashed the windshield with a stone when the bus conductor told him to move his bike which blocked the road. After smashing the windshield, Vijaya Kumar started assaulting the driver and the conductor. The driver was badly hurt and is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramanan
    It should be extended to anyone who destroy public property.
    14 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp