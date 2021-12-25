Man arrested for smashing bus windshield

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maraimalai Nagar police arrested a man on Thursday for smashing the windshield of a government bus. According to the police, the accused identified as K Vijaya Kumar (22) of Singperumal Koil smashed the windshield with a stone when the bus conductor told him to move his bike which blocked the road. After smashing the windshield, Vijaya Kumar started assaulting the driver and the conductor. The driver was badly hurt and is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.