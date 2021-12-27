STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation looks to fix missing links in city’s stormwater drain network

Contracts finalised, work orders issued for construction in 144 areas

Published: 27th December 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting SWDs

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting SWDs (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The corporation will soon begin work on fixing missing links in the stormwater drain (SWD) network in 144 locations identified across the city. The project will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore. 

Locations that were waterlogged in the recent rains and have a history of inundation have been identified in seven of the 15 corporation zones — Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. Following the identification of critical areas, corporation officials have decided to construct the missing links on the recommendation of engineers and experts. 

“Contracts have been finalised and work orders have been issued to take up construction of missing links in these 144 areas. Work is set to begin soon,” stated a city corporation release on Sunday. The total length of SWDs to be constructed under the project is 45 km. 

Since city streets continue to be inundated year after year during the monsoons, the civic body has taken up projects to replace old SWDs, construct new drains and fix missing links.  TNIE had reported in 2018 that flood monitoring officers had then identified 211 missing links in the stormwater drain network. In December this year, corporation officials in all 15 zones were asked to report back on critical areas that were flood-prone and areas that had missing links in SWD network. 

Work on Integrated SWDs in Kovalam basin is also set to begin soon. Worth Rs 150.4 crore, the project is to be divided into three packages. In Alandur and Perungudi zones, SWDs for a total length of 15.2 km are to come up at Kannan colony, Nehru Colony, Nanganallur, PV Nagar and  Hindu colony at a cost of Rs 60.73 crore.

In the Perungudi zone, Srinivasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar and Ram Nagar will get drains worth Rs 29.33 crore for a total length of 7.2 km. Under the third package, Perungudi zone’s Ram Nagar, Kubendiran nagar and Sadasivam Nagar are to get drains spanning 17.4 km at a project cost of Rs 60.3 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Chennai stormwater drain network
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp