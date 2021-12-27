STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID: Raise vigil against Omicron variant, say Chennai doctors 

Medicos say the treatment protocol against Omicron is same as that for other SARS-CoV-2 variants

Published: 27th December 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administering Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at T Nagar in Chennai on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021

A health worker administering Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at T Nagar in Chennai on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Doctors at the Government Corona Hospital at King Institute in Guindy, who have treated 23 confirmed cases of Omicron so far, said the precautions and treatment protocol in place against the variant have been the same as for the other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

They, however, added that people need to be extra careful against the variant because of its high transmissibility.

The doctors said they have observed that the transmissibility of the variant is high, but its severity is less.

“We haven’t seen any (Omicron) patient with severe symptoms so far. No one has in fact required oxygen support. They have only mild symptoms like cold, sore throat, and cough. This has been the case even among the unvaccinated,” said Dr. M Malarvizhi, an assistant professor at the hospital.

Dr. Malarvizhi, however, said the speed of infection of the variant has been high as contacts of index cases have tested positive within a day after the index cases turn positive; this shows how infectious the variant is, she added.

Dr. K Narayanaswamy, Director of the hospital, who has been interacting with those confirmed with the variant and admitted at the hospital, advised everyone to not panic and rather follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to stay protected.

“Get vaccinated, wear face masks properly, wash hands frequently, maintain social distance, and avoid crowds. Only these things will protect one against Covid no matter what the variant may be. If people understand this, it will be a relief to us (doctors) and the government,” he added.

Dr. Malarvizhi also warned that if there is a rise in caseload, the severity of the disease might also increase as those with comorbidities and are immunocompromised will get affected.

This will, subsequently, increase the mortality rate, she added.

As on Sunday, the hospital has admitted 63 people with ‘S’-gene drop -- a marker for the variant. International travellers who test positive upon arrival in Chennai are also isolated at the hospital.

Dr. Vigneshwaran, a doctor at the hospital, said: “We make sure that those confirmed or suspected to be infected with Omicron do not mingle with other Covid patients. We segregate them as soon as they enter the hospital.”

It may be noted that in a letter to district collectors and other officials on Saturday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had pointed out that data has shown that the spread of the variant has been significantly high among close contacts of those infected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron variant Chennai doctors Omicron variant awareness Chennai COVID cases
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp