Omicron threat: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inspects hospitals and assesses preparedness

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inspected various infrastructure facilities set up to handle the increasing number of Omicron variant cases in the State. Stalin visited the oxygen-producing tanks installed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and inquired about other infrastructure facilities set up at the hospital to treat Covid-infected patients.

According to a press statement, the CM also visited the emergency oxygen cylinder storage godown, emergency control room, State war room and the 24-hour-vaccination centre at DMS complex in Teynampet.

At present, the State has 1.5 lakh beds in government and private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. Works to set up 50,000 new beds in Covid care centres is underway, added the statement. During the second wave of Covid-19, the State, in collaboration with private companies and the Union government, had set up 222 oxygen-producing plants.

The government hospitals are now equipped to produce 244 metric tons of liquid oxygen a day. The storage capacity of liquid oxygen was also increased to 1731 metric tons. Besides, 167 tons of liquid oxygen can be produced with the help of 17,940 oxygen incinerators. In addition, 25,000 B and D type oxygen cylinders also are available for usage, added the statement.