Heavy and continuous rains lash Chennai, IMD issues warning for Dec 31, Jan 1
"The annual rainfall of 2015 is overtaken by 2021. The year 2021 is the third wettest year of all time behind after 2005 and 1996," weather blogger Pradeep John tweeted.
Published: 30th December 2021 06:17 PM | Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:23 PM
Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Thursday throwing life out of gear.
The Regional Meteorological Centre had on Tuesday predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
Chennai witnessed traffic snarls with roads in several localities flooded within hours.
"We are receiving easterly wind over the Bay of Bengal, when it convergence along the coast the city is expected to receive rains, and also coastal districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area is likely to witness light to moderate showers for the next two days,” Dr B Geetha (Scientist D), Cyclone Warning Research Center, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai had said.
Mylapore crosses 200 mm. One of the craziest spells of lifeime. Chennai City (Nunga) beats 2015 annual rainfall— Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021
More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains wont stop anytime soon. Go home safe, avoid T.Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nunga & surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/SOmwY1Lbhf
Meanwhile, popular weather blogger Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu weatherman said Mylapore crossed 200 mm of rainfall on Thursday. "One of the craziest spells of a lifetime. Chennai City (Nunga) beats 2015 annual rainfall," he tweeted.
"More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains won't stop anytime soon. Go home safe, avoid T.Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nunga & surrounding areas.
"The annual rainfall of 2015 is overtaken by 2021. The year 2021 is the third wettest year of all time behind after 2005 and 1996," he said.
The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall in isolated areas of coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 31 and January 1.
Rainfall (in mm) till 6.00 pm as shared by Pradeep John:
Mylapore - 207
MRC Nagar - 175
Nungambakkam - 140
Alwarpet - 133
Nandanam - 100
Meenambakkam - 98
Valsarawakkam - 94
ACS Medical College (Vanagaram) - 87
Chembarabakkam - 82
Anna University (Guindy) - 81
Tondairpet - 72
Moggapair - 71