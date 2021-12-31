STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai PhD student, lover stab stalker to death outside college

The deceased, K Senthil (43), from Perambalur, was a Physics demonstrator at a popular engineering college in the city.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old doctorate student and her boyfriend were arrested for stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death outside a private college in Kelambakkam on Thursday. The man was harassing her to marry him and threatened to upload their pictures online, police said. 

The deceased, K Senthil (43), from Perambalur, was a Physics demonstrator at a popular engineering college in the city. The accused, J Desapriya (26), of Thiruvannamalai, is a Physics research scholar at a private college in Kalavakkam on OMR. Her boyfriend S Arun Pandian (27), of Ulundurpet, is a research scholar at a university in Kattankulathur.

Around 1.30 pm on Thursday, Desapriya called Senthil to her college and they were talking when Arun Pandian joined them. Quoting witnesses, police said there was a heated argument between the trio when Desapriya and Arun Pandian slit Senthil’s throat and stabbed him several times.

The duo tried to flee but onlookers nabbed them and handed them to the police. Police said Desapriya was in a relationship with Senthil while studying at the university in Kattankulathur, but broke up with him during the lockdown. 

Duo planned to kill Senthil at another spot, say cops

Senthil kept stalking and harassed her to marry him. “Senthil is married and his wife is in his hometown,” a police officer said. Quoting Desapriya, police said Senthil had told her he would marry her by convincing his wife as the couple did not have children after seven years of marriage.

While the duo had planned to take Senthil to some other place and murder him, in a fit of rage, they murdered him on the spot, police said. The Kelambakkam police have registered a case.

