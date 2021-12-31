STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT suicide case: Fatima’s family objects to CBI report

The probe on her death was transferred to the CBI from the crime branch in December 2019.

Abdul Latif addressing reporters in Chennai on Thursday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abdul Lateef, father of Fatima Lateef — a student of IIT Madras who allegedly died by suicide on the campus in November 2019 — on Thursday said he is not satisfied with the CBI probe in the case, and has decided to file an objection to the closure report filed by the probe agency.

According to Abdul, a native of Kerala, the CBI has submitted a closure report in the case before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court at Egmore recently, which holds no one responsible for Fatima’s death. “We will file our objections in the court after going through the report in detail.

We have also filed a petition seeking a copy of the report,” said Abdul’s lawyer, Mohammed Shah.Shah also said the deceased’s family has no faith in the CBI, and wants the TN police to hold a re-investigation. “We will approach the court seeking re-investigation by the police or the crime branch,” he said. Shah alleged the CBI did not take note of the name of a professor at the institution, whom Fatima had mentioned in her suicide note.

The probe on her death was transferred to the CBI from the crime branch in December 2019. The investigation, however, made little progress after that. Then suddenly, the CBI filed a closure report in the case, alleged Shah. “The family never asked for a CBI probe. Mysteriously, the case was handed over to the CBI from the crime branch,” said Shah.

