Chennai gets more sports addas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a focus on improving sports infrastructure in the city, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated a professionally designed table tennis court at the Alphonso Ground in Santhome on Monday. The indoor play area for table tennis has been constructed using funds from Mylapore MLA R Nataraj. “This is only among the first of many sports infrastructure initiatives that will be taken up,” said Corporation officials.

“We have already completed a volleyball court in Perambur and a basketball court in Saidapet. Now, work is on for a football ground near the Saidapet Corporation School,” said a senior official, adding that a badminton court is planned for May Day Park. Other projects, such as a sports complex in Kotturpuram, are in the tendering or pre-tendering stages. Other areas that will soon get sports facilities are Ambedkar ground in Ambattur, Pulianthope and Kannappar Thidal.