STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai gets more sports addas

The indoor play area for table tennis has been constructed using funds from Mylapore MLA R Nataraj.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated a professionally designed table tennis court at the Alphonso Ground in Santhome on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a focus on improving sports infrastructure in the city, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated a professionally designed table tennis court at the Alphonso Ground in Santhome on Monday. The indoor play area for table tennis has been constructed using funds from Mylapore MLA R Nataraj. “This is only among the first of many sports infrastructure initiatives that will be taken up,” said Corporation officials.

“We have already completed a volleyball court in Perambur and a basketball court in Saidapet. Now, work is on for a football ground near the Saidapet Corporation School,” said a senior official, adding that a badminton court is planned for May Day Park. Other projects, such as a sports complex in Kotturpuram, are in the tendering or pre-tendering stages. Other areas that will soon get sports facilities are Ambedkar ground in Ambattur, Pulianthope and Kannappar Thidal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp