Chennai man unable to repay loans taken for online bets dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old hairstylist from Otteri allegedly died by suicide after he was unable to repay the loans he had borrowed for placing bets on cricket matches through online apps.

The deceased, identified as S Thiagarajan, set himself ablaze on Tuesday night and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. It may be noted that Tamil Nadu in November 2020 banned online gaming and gambling in the State.

Thiagarajan was married for 10 years and does not have children. According to the police, it was during the lockdown period that Thiagarajan started playing online games, especially placing bets on cricket. He started borrowing money to place the bets. As the debts kept mounting, Thiagarajan was unable to repay the money, said the police. On Tuesday night, the man, who was living at his parents' house in Kodungaiyur for the past couple of days, set himself ablaze in a room while his family was at home at the time.

Thiagarajan sustained 90 per cent burn injuries before the fire was extinguished and was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, police said. The man died on Wednesday without responding to treatment. Kodungaiyur police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Meanwhile, family members said that the man had been harassed by finance companies for not repaying the money. Even after moving to his parents' house, the man was allegedly hounded and threatened by the companies, sources said. However, police said that the harassment by financial companies was not recorded in the FIR.

