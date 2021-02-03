STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Colocasia calling

With a starchy texture and mildly nutty taste, colocasia or taro (seppankizhangu or arbi), is perhaps a not-so-fun-looking vegetable.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a starchy texture and mildly nutty taste, colocasia or taro (seppankizhangu or arbi), is perhaps a not-so-fun-looking vegetable. But, who are we to body-shame this tuber that makes us happy as a healthier alternative to potato, especially when we are watching our weight?

Found in tropical and subtropical regions, especially in Africa and South East Asia, this root vegetable wears a brown-coloured fibrous exterior, the white nutrient-rich interior can be boiled, roasted, stirfried, braised, fried, or baked to prepare a variety of recipes.

“While it’s commonly prepared as a fried snack or savoury in many households, colocasia can also be consumed as poriyal and in kuzhambu to get the maximum benefit out of the vegetable,” says R Pitchiah, clinical nutritionist, Fortis Malar Hospital, as he walks us through its health and nutritional benefits.

Improves digestion
Taro root has more than twice as much fibre as potatoes. Dietary fibre improves digestive function and can relieve issues like constipation, diarrhoea, stomach ulcers, and acid reflux. Because fibre moves slowly through the digestive system, it aids in healthy weight management.

Blood sugar management
The carbohydrate content in taro root is called resistantstarch. These good carbs have been shown in clinical studies to stabilise blood sugar, which helps with weight management and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Heart health
There are high levels of potassium in taro root, a mineral that helps to control high blood pressure by breaking down excess salt. This reduces stress on your cardiovascular system, helping to prevent the development of chroni c heart problems.

Lowers risks associated with cancer
Taro root and its edible leaves are packed with antioxidants. Quercetin, which comes from the vegetable’s purple pigment, is a powerful antioxidant that protects your body from free radicals. These free radicals are molecules that build in your body due to ageing and erratic lifestyle and cause cell damage that scientists believe can lead to cancer.

Nutrition
Taro root is an excellent source of dietary fibre and good carbohydrates, which improve the function of your digestive system. The vegetable’s high levels of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and vitamin E also help to maintain a healthy immune system.

Portion size
Taro root is low in calories. Serving sizes of one-half to one cup of taro root will add significant nutritional value to any meal.

How to use
Taro root should never be consumed raw. The vegetable contains a bitter-tasting compound called calcium oxalate. This can cause an itchy mouth and throat if consumed raw but is safe to eat when cooked. Choose a taro root based on what you want to use it for. Larger varieties have a stronger flavour while smaller roots add more moisture. A ready-to-eat root is firm, unblemished, and feels heavy for its size. To prepare taro root, use a knife to remove it’s thick peel under running water. This helps to avoid the stickiness from its starch content. Wear gloves to protect your hands against irritation caused by the uncooked calcium
oxalate.

Nutritional value per 100 g

  • Protein: 4 g
  • Fat: 0.2 g
  • Fibre: 4.5 - 5 g
  • Calorie: 380 g
  • Carbohydrates: 17 g
  • Vitamin C: 1.8 mg
  • Potassium: 514 mg

RECIPE COLOCASIA PORIYAL

INGREDIENTS:

  • Big onion: 1
  • Curry leaves
  • Turmeric powder: 1 tsp
  • Chilli powder: 1 tsp
  • Salt: a pinch
  • Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
  • Urad dal: 1 tsp
  • Green chilli: 2

METHOD:
Clean and boil colocasia for two whistles.
Peel the skin and cut into slices.
Take a pan, add oil, urad dal, curry leaves, green chilli and mustard seeds.
Add onions and saute. Then, add colocasia.
Sprinkle turmeric, chilli powder and salt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp