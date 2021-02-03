STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC grants conditional bail to girl, dad in NEET forgery case

The girl had scored only 27 marks, but appeared for the counselling claiming to be another aspirant who scored 610 marks. 

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to a dentist and his MBBS-aspirant daughter who were arrested for forging her NEET score. The girl had scored only 27 marks, but appeared for the counselling claiming to be another aspirant who scored 610 marks. 

The police registered an FIR and arrested the father from Bengaluru after he failed to appear following repeated summons. The Prabhavathi Additional Public Prosecutor told the court both of them were apprehended on January 18.

Opposing the bail, the prosecution said, “The daughter, who was pushed by the father, who is a BDS doctor, had manipulated the marksheet and printed and used the same to secure an MBBS seat. Both the accused are in judicial custody for 20 days and the investigation is still underway.” However, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that the father has been in jail for over 30 days and even the custodial inquiry of the duo has been completed.

