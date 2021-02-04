Bookmarked for Bigg boss Bibliophiles

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: The recently-concluded season four of Bigg Boss may have been in the spotlight for trolls, controversies, juicy gossips and whatnot. While that is on par the course, what’s surprising was the fanfollowing that the segment on book recommendations by host Kamal Haasan garnered among the bibliophiles.

The actor has always been open about his fondness for great writers and his affinity to the literary world. Having spoken about the significance of reading books and its influence on his personality at many events before, the actor took to this platform to urge a larger audience to inculcate the habit of reading.

For the love of Tamil

Fourteen of the 16 books on his list of recommendations have been penned by regional language authors. One among them is Selventhiran, whose book Vaasipathu Eppadi? was mentioned by the actor on the finale episode. Since then, the author has received a tremendous response for his work. Overwhelmed by the attention, he shares, “According to Broadcast Audience Research Council, the overall viewership of Bigg Boss 4 is approximately four and a half crore.

Imagine the reach it must have had globally. The book segment only reiterated the impact reading books can have on one even without formal education. Many books from the list such as Karaindha Nizhalgal by Ashokamitran and Esther by Vannanilavan went for reprints on demand. Lesser-known publishing houses in the city have been receiving numerous calls, inquiring the availability of books. Amazon sold 500 hard copies of my book and 1,000 Kindle versions.” This will inspire younger talents to take up writing as a serious profession and prompt first-time readers to invest in books, he adds.

For many literary enthusiasts, the prime reason for watching the reality show was the focus it put on Tamil literature and its hidden gems. Among the many voracious readers, who had made these books a part of their reading wishlist, is assistant director Bhuvan Ashok. “Kamal sir has not only picked the books based on its content but also by keeping in mind every author’s rich body of literary work. I have completed reading 12 of the 16 books. Venmurasu by Jeyamohan is on my wishlist as it’s an exhaustive piece with 25,000 pages. Likewise, each author brings a fresh, unadulterated perspective to the table.

I’m sure the upcoming annual book fair will witness a spike in demand for these books.” Concurring, Ashwin, an amateur writer, feels that there’s a certain responsibility that comes with being a celebrity. If only more personalities from the creative field spread the word about lesser-known regional books, there would be a wider reach and acceptance among people. “They say, you should’ve read hundreds of books to understand this one. JJ Sila Kuripugal by Sundara Ramaswamy is an apt example because of the author’s writing style and references.

Likewise, Venmurasu by Jeyamohan is a modern re-telling of the Indian epic Mahabharata. It’s the author’s most ambitious work to date, with a scope and scale that seeks to match the grandness of the epic itself. Puyalile Oru Thoni by Pa Singaram is another important work that holds relevance to date. I also enjoy Perumal Murugan’s command over his dialect. The recommended books are celebrated by hardcore fans of Tamil literature and are not for beginners. Every recommended book is an ambitious work of the author, forward-thinking for the age, raw in capturing emotions and influencing the reader’s state of mind.”

Just the beginning

While many sing praises, what’s upsetting to avid readers like Srinath Kumaraguru is that many Tamil literary masterpieces seldom get the due recognition they deserve. “It’s the handpicked set of regional books that get translated into other languages or get made into films. Many books don’t get reprints because of the shortage in demand. This is also a reason why regional publishing houses struggle. Only a handful of novels like Ponniyin Selvan have caught the eye of many.

There’s a long way for the rest to go,” he rues. Resonating with Srinath’s thoughts, Dharani Rajendran, an upcoming film director, feels that this is just a small step towards a larger cause. “Books like The Plague by Albert Camus and Mirthavin Puthagam by Mikhail Naimy are celebrated globally. These books are considered to be read by everyone at least once in their lifetime. But, there are many pulp fiction books and novels by lesser-known authors, addressing pertinent issues.

They have fantastic content. There are several genres such as philosophy, biography, fiction... that do not have as many takers. All this need to be unearthed.” Putting forth their request, bibliophiles agree that there is a need for more platforms to highlight the significance of Tamil literature and regional language books. “Tamil literature has both commercial and classics.

As much as we’re glad that commercial ones are being made into films; we want the richness of classics to reach people too. The show has kindled the interest among book reading clubs paving way for discussions among like-minded people. We’ve not had much trouble accessing these books as they are easily available in libraries, e-commerce portals and book stores. Here’s hoping the reading list grows bigger,” says Uma Shakti, an author.

KAMAL’SPICKS

The Plague by Albert Camus

Avamanam by Saadat Hassan Manto

Venmurasu by Jeyamohan

Puyalile Oru Thoni by Pa Singaram

Azhagar Koil by Tho Paramsivan

Adimayin Kadhal by Ra Ki Rengarajan

Mirthavin Puthagam by Mikhail Naimy

Gopalapurathu Makkal by Ki Rajanarayanan

Esther by Vannanilavan

Thoduvaanam Thedi by A Thillairajan

Naalai Matrumoru Naale by G Nagarajan

JJ Sila Kuripugal by Sundara Ramaswamy

Karaindha Nizhalgal by Ashokamithran

Koolamaadhari by Perumal Murugan

Nirangalin Mozhi by Manohar Devadoss and Theni Seerudaiyan

Vaasipathu Eppadi? by Selventhiran

