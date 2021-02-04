Keeping sportsmanship alive, the virtual way

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From bunking classes for gruelling rehearsal schedules of the march-past under the scorching sun, braving multiple rounds of selection in track events, to an open ground reverberating with cheer and applause on the big day...

Sports Day celebrations at school conjure up different memories for different people. For the students of Sindhi Model Matriculation Higher Secondary School, having their recent Sports Day event being live-streamed in the comfort of their homes has been a one-of-a-kind experience. Despite the pandemic playing a spoilsport, the school management hosted the annual celebrations virtually through Microsoft Teams on January 29.

Lakshmi Saikumar, the principal, tells us how with a 250-member audience and a select list of programmes, the event turned out to be a success worth remembering, regardless of the network glitches. “The event was divided into two sessions — the inaugural from 9-11.30 am and valedictory from 12-1.45 pm. The first half had a mass drill, and other competitions including karate, while the second half had yoga, aerobics, dance and prize distribution.

The winners were announced and prizes were either to be couriered to their houses or collected from the school. Our chairman Rajalal Nichani was the chief guest and the event was presided over by other board members such as Ashok Ahuja, secretary; Ghanshyam Hemdev, treasurer; and Rishi Chugh, a member,” details the principal. While the school has celebrated other occasions such as Navaratri, Deepavali and Pongal virtually during the lockdown, Sports Day was a tad more challenging, says Lakshmi. The preparation for the big day began soon after the Christmas holidays.

The physical education teacher and school management had shortlisted eight games that did not require infrastructure and could be practised at home. The list included tapping the ball, skipping the rope, blowing balloons, one-leg stance, and half-sit and balance the article. “Our PE teacher demonstrated the game and its rules on a video to students. This was followed by training sessions every day after online classes. We did not include running races or anything to do with covering a certain distance. Students from classes 3 - 9 and 11 participated. The various events went through many levels of virtual scrutiny like prelims, quarterfinals and semifinals.

The five finalists selected in each category were the ones who performed on the final day. The sportiveness of the kids was commendable,” she says. Lakshmi credits the day’s success to her students, staff, school management and parents. “The programme was projected on a bigger screen by our computer teacher from school. This way, we could observe the kids clearly. The sound quality, coordination between kids and staff, and their dedication, reflected on how well the event turned out.

There’s no denying that the tangible experience cannot be replicated but I feel happy to have kept up with the traditions. Students felt encouraged as they did not miss out on an important day of their school life. With extra effort and toil, it’s possible to host a programme smoothly online and that’s our takeaway from the pandemic. We hope to inspire other schools,” beams Lakshmi, who’s excited for the Sports Day function for pre-primary school, which is set to be held on February 5. “Now, this is going to require meticulous monitoring. If we can do it with the LKG and UKG, then anything is possible,” laughs Lakshmi.