‘Strays confined at IIT-M’; State gets court notice

However, the 170 dogs have so far not been released and are confined to cages.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that stray dogs and other animals have to be treated in an ethical and humane manner, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation and the State to respond to a plea alleging that stray dogs in IIT-Madras are being  confined in cages in the guise of sterilising them.

The issue pertains to G Arun Prasanna, Secretary People For Cattle In India, who stated that as per the Animal Birth Control rules 2001, which requires the dogs to be captured for tagging and sterilisation are released in the same habitat as they were captured. However, the 170 dogs have so far not been released and are confined to cages.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy directed the counsel for the petitioner to implead both the Corporation and State. Ordering notices, the bench adjourned for the plea to be heard in four weeks.

