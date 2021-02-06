STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Crusading an indigenous rice revolution

Working in her corner of the world, Menaka has been introducing the uninitiated to the benefits of homegrown rice varieties and all the while...

Published: 06th February 2021 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mannvasanai offers value-added products.

Mannvasanai offers value-added products.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI; The whole of last year has been about re-evaluating, reconsidering and reiterating the importance of mindful eating with organic choices. The access to quality food was on top of the health priority list. This has led to many positive developments in consumption patterns; the chief of which has been a paradigm shift in the revival of traditional rice varieties among farmers and consumers.

Kudos to changemakers like Menaka, proprietor of Mannvasanai — a city-based organic store-cum-organisation in Kodambakkam. She’s been instrumental in educating first-timers about the significance of cooking with native varieties of rice all through the pandemic-induced lockdown.

A down-to-earth effort
The entrepreneur would have easily received inquiries from more than 10 customers over the phone every day. “A few varieties that were in demand during the lockdown were mapillai samba, thooyamalli and kichili samba. People who were earlier purchasing half a kilogram and one kilogram of rice started investing in bulk quantities and have made a complete switch to cooking with organic rice every day. I’ve been delivering rice to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Madurai, Puducherry and all parts of Chennai, besides exporting to Qatar, Oman and Malaysia,” says Menaka.

“The shop was open once the lockdown measures were relaxed for essentials. I was somehow able to procure rice from the farmers and distribute it to customers,” says Menaka who’s been single-handedly running the shop after the demise of her husband Thilakarajan in 2017. To ease the cooking process for beginners, Menaka has also been taking online cooking classes during the lockdown. “Mannvasanai offers value-added products such as soup, batter, porridge, ready-tomake options and vadaam using these rice varieties, based on orders. People can either buy from us and cook or attend the classes.

That apart, we also have coldpressed oils, millets, pulses and traditional cooking vessels,” explains Menaka. Witnessing a drastic growth in the consumption of rice in the recent years takes Menaka back to her early days when the whole idea of unpolished rice was foreign to people. “My husband and I have been researching rice varieties and been in this line of work for the past 12 years. People would be hesitant to buy even half a kilogram of rice back then.

They wouldn’t know how to cook it; so, they would return the rice to us. My husband was hell-bent on taking the pride of forgotten rice varieties to the public, so we had to find a way. I took part in television programmes to speak about these options and also demonstrated cooking each variety,” narrates Menaka who, over the years, has collaborated with farmers from the delta districts such as Thiruvallur, Theni, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and more.

One rice at a time
She owes her success to her idol and inspiration Nel Jayaraman, a farmer and consumer activist who has
preserved 174 varieties of rice and handheld Menaka through the process of conservation. “Until a few centuries back, there were more than 1,50,000 varieties of rice in India. Majority of those were lost with time; after the green revolution, farmers started investing in short-term crops. The native rice varieties are not so profitable and hence less opted for cultivation.

Each crop may take 180-230 days to grow. There’s so much that needs to be sacrificed from the farmer’s end. The rice needs to be treated like a newborn baby and must remain inside the husk for three months for it to absorb the necessary nutrients.

So, you can imagine the time invested,” elaborates Menaka, whose husband managed to get hold of 100 varieties of rice through research and collaborations with farmers. She recently received an Assist World Record in November 2017 for cooking with 100 varieties of rice in a single day as a tribute to him. Mannvasanai, currently, has 10-12 varieties of rice available for purchase. “I advise people to make these rice varieties as part of their daily life and not consume them like medicines for the time being,” suggests Menaka.

Her website is a store-house of information on the health properties of each rice variety. “This is just to spread awareness among people. Kavuni is rich in oxidants, mappillai samba strengthens your nerves, kattuyanam is good for diabetes, vadan samba induces sleep and kullakar is useful for weight reduction. We have medicinal properties in everyday food. There’s a reason why our ancestors were much healthier than the present generation.

I’m happy that a few farmers are working towards bringing back rice varieties such as sona masuri and kalanamak. There’s a long road ahead,” says Menaka, who will be starting her next batch of online classes soon. She also plans to bring back her famous kavuni rice ice cream (with panam kalkandu) in February. “This is my husband’s vision and I hope to fulfil it,” says Menaka.

WHAT’S IN STORE
Mappillai samba Kattuyanam Kullakar Kavuni Rajamudi Milagu Samba Pisini Poongar

For details, call: 9884166772 Or visit: No 7/7 Padmanabhan street, Kodambakkam, Chennai 24 (near
Kodambakkam railway station) 

AS SIMPLE AS IT GETS
“We supply only to local markets. We don’t use preservatives; so, its shelf life is only 3 months. Upon order, we will take only two to three days to source it from farmers. Then, the rice will be cleaned, dried
and couriered or locals can pick it up from the shop,” says Menaka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mannvasanai organic store Chennai
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp