Duo held for conning people in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man and his female friend were arrested for allegedly placing advertisements on Facebook and conning people on the pretext of selling mobile phones, police said. The arrested were identified as 23-year-old Aravind of Nemilicherry in Chromepet and his friend Nalini (21) of Pammal.

The advertisements promised to supply mobile phones at people’s doorsteps for half the real cost. Adyar police’s cyber crime team swung into action based on complaints about cheating.

The tracing the mobile number and account number mentioned in the advertisement, the police reached Aravind, who further led the team to Nalini.

Both of them have been remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Puzhal prison, police said, adding that an investigation is on to check if others are involved. Police sources said that the two were arrested in a similar case last year.

Accused committed similar crime earlier

Both have been remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the two were arrested in a similar case last year