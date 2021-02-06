Kauvery Hospital now has laser angioplasty centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital has launched a laser angioplasty centre, and treated a 60-year-old woman using the technique, which employs laser light to clear blockages in coronary arteries. As part of the procedure, a catheter is inserted into an artery.

It then emits advanced laser light rays that eliminate tough blockages that can’t be cleared through conventional angioplasty, a release quoted Dr A B Gopalamurugan, senior interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist, chief of department of transcatheter valve and endovascular therapies, Kauvery Hospital, as saying.

The patient was to undergo an open heart surgery as she could not be treated with conventional angioplasty since she had renal failure and was on dialysis. After examination, the doctors recommended laser angioplasty.

The patient was admitted to the hospital’s Hybrid Catheter lab, and discharged within 24 hours of being treated. The procedure eliminates the conventional need for open heart surgery in many patients, and is highly precise and effective, enhancing the quality of life. The doctors took close to two hours to perform the procedure, the release added.