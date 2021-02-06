STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kauvery Hospital now has laser angioplasty centre

Kauvery Hospital has launched a laser angioplasty centre, and treated a 60-year-old woman using the technique, which employs laser light to clear blockages in coronary arteries.

Published: 06th February 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital has launched a laser angioplasty centre, and treated a 60-year-old woman using the technique, which employs laser light to clear blockages in coronary arteries. As part of the procedure, a catheter is inserted into an artery.

It then emits advanced laser light rays that eliminate tough blockages that can’t be cleared through conventional angioplasty, a release quoted Dr A B Gopalamurugan, senior interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist, chief of department of transcatheter valve and endovascular therapies, Kauvery Hospital, as saying.

The patient was to undergo an open heart surgery as she could not be treated with conventional angioplasty since she had renal failure and was on dialysis. After examination, the doctors recommended laser angioplasty.

The patient was admitted to the hospital’s Hybrid Catheter lab, and discharged within 24 hours of being treated. The procedure eliminates the conventional need for open heart surgery in many patients, and is highly precise and effective, enhancing the quality of life. The doctors took close to two hours to perform the procedure, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kauvery Hospital angioplasty centre
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp