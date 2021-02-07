STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Mediapersons, public representatives likely to get vaccine by end of month in Tamil Nadu

Officials said many photojournalists are at a high risk and the vaccination for mediapersons is being started early in the State.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Black cats of the National Security Guard (NSG) wait for their turn to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Chengalpet on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public representatives, including mediapersons, in Tamil Nadu will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination by the end of February, according to officials of the health department. Sources said the vaccination drive (for mediapersons and public representatives) would begin between next week and the end of the month.

“We are presently observing the number of vaccination beneficiaries every day, and want to ensure most beneficiaries from the vulnerable category among healthcare and frontline workers get vaccinated before moving to the next group,” an official said. The official added that some of those who had enrolled — mostly young and middle-aged people — who did not avail the vaccine so far would be pushed into the ‘general public’ category.

Officials said many photojournalists are at a high risk and the vaccination for mediapersons is being started early in the State. Meanwhile, on a day when Tamil Nadu recorded 471 new Covid cases and three deaths, it also crossed the 1,50,000-mark in terms of people vaccinated. On Saturday, Black Cats of the National Security Guard (NSG) were vaccinated at the Nandhivaram Public Health Centre in Chengalpet.

Speaking to Express, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said vaccination is important to fight diseases and just because the number of cases has reduced, people must not play down the importance of vaccines. “Vaccination is being taken lightly. I appeal to everyone to ignore such things and understand that vaccination is very important. Vaccination numbers must go up in the State,” said Radhakrishnan.

He added that as TN had six holidays in January, vaccination numbers went down, but he expects the numbers to rise in the coming days. The State’s case tally stands at 8,41,326, while 8,24,527 people have been discharged. The number of  active cases is 4,417. The health secretary said he told all district officials to encourage their staff to come forward to get vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu media coronavirus vaccine Public representatives
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp