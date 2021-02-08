Chennai Air Customs foil bids to smuggle gold in three separate cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle gold in three separate incidents. Based on a tip-off, Abubakkar Sithik (38) of Ramnathapuram who arrived from Dubai was intercepted and on personal search, two bundles of gold paste were found. On extraction, 416 gm of gold valued at Rs 19.9 lakh was recovered.

In another case, on rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-66, three rectangular heavy pieces wrapped were recovered from under a seat. On opening, 6 gold bars of foreign marking each weighing 100 gm and valued at Rs 29 lakh were recovered.

In yet another case, Indigo flight 6E-66 was taken up for special rummaging, during which five rectangular heavy pieces were found concealed under a seat. On opening, 10 gold bars with foreign markings each totally weighing 1.16 kg and valued at Rs 57.1 lakh were recovered.

This aircraft then operated on its domestic leg to Guwahati and returned to Chennai. Mohabath Khan (56) of Kancheepuram who travelled from Guwahati on the same seat was taken in for a search. On personal search, five rectangular heavy pieces were found tied in a cloth pouch on his waist, in which 10 gold bars weighing 1.16 kg were recovered.

He said that he travelled from Chennai to Guwahati by a Spice Jet flight on the same day and returned by the Indigo flight. He claimed that he was supposed to retrieve gold from two seats from this aircraft, however he found it only under one seat only.