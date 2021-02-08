STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Air Customs foil bids to smuggle gold in three separate cases

In another case, on rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-66, three rectangular heavy pieces wrapped were recovered from under a seat.

Published: 08th February 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

On extraction, 416 gm of gold valued at Rs 19.9 lakh was recovered. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle gold in three separate incidents. Based on a tip-off, Abubakkar Sithik (38) of Ramnathapuram who arrived from Dubai was intercepted and on personal search, two bundles of gold paste were found. On extraction, 416 gm of gold valued at Rs 19.9 lakh was recovered.

In another case, on rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-66, three rectangular heavy pieces wrapped were recovered from under a seat. On opening, 6 gold bars of foreign marking each weighing 100 gm and valued at Rs 29 lakh were recovered.

In yet another case, Indigo flight 6E-66 was taken up for special rummaging, during which five rectangular heavy pieces were found concealed under a seat. On opening, 10 gold bars with foreign markings each totally weighing 1.16 kg and valued at Rs 57.1 lakh were recovered.

This aircraft then operated on its domestic leg to Guwahati and returned to Chennai. Mohabath Khan (56) of Kancheepuram who travelled from Guwahati on the same seat was taken in for a search. On personal search, five rectangular heavy pieces were found tied in a cloth pouch on his waist, in which 10 gold bars weighing 1.16 kg were recovered.

He said that he travelled from Chennai to Guwahati by a Spice Jet flight on the same day and returned by the Indigo flight. He claimed that he was supposed to retrieve gold from two seats from this aircraft, however he found it only under one seat only.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Air Customs Abubakkar Sithik
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp