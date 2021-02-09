STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New college by Indira Group

Admissions have commenced for 2021-22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indira Group is all set to achieve yet another milestone by setting up the Indira Medical College and Hospitals (IMCH). The new medical college has started by admitting 75 boys and 68 girls, this year.

The birth of IMCH comes at a time when people living around the Thiruvallur region of Tamil Nadu need quality healthcare. IMCH is affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Guindy, and has been approved by the National Medical Commission, New Delhi.

With 20 different departments, the focus of IMCH is on building a solid foundation for the next generation of medical professionals. With state-of-the-art labs, training aides, gyms, cafeteria, library with audio-video information, separate hostels for men and women and excellent transport facilities, IMCH promises to help its students achieve their dream with flying colours.VG Raajendran, chairman, Indira Education & Charitable Trust, said, “IMCH is an initiative to eradicate fear from the minds of the public — fear of disease and the scarier prospect of not being able to afford cure.”

Indira Rajendran, managing trustee, Indira Education & Charitable Trust said, “The medical field is evolving at a rapid pace and we will ensure that our students cope with the changing landscape and improve the quality of life of people around them.”

The keynote address was delivered by Dr S Balasundaram, Principal, Priyadarshini Dental College and Hospital. Kavitha Ramu, director, Integrated Child Development Services, and Mayil Vahanan Natarajan, former vice-chancellor of Dr.M.G.R Medical University took part in the formal lighting of the lamp ceremony and officially inaugurated the medical college.

