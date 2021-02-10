STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back after years, man shocked to find home missing in Chennai

CCB’s Entrust Document Fraud (EDF) Prevention Wing took action after the property’s actual owner Nagalingamoorthy filed a complaint.

TNSCB

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man who is working for a private builder was arrested for allegedly grabbing 2,400 sqft land in Madipakkam and constructing a six-storeyed building without the knowledge of its owner, a CCB wing official said. The arrested, K Rajamannar (42), a resident of Malayambakkam, allegedly made a third party pose as the landowner, forged documents, and managed to transfer the ownership of the land in his name, the police said.

CCB’s Entrust Document Fraud (EDF) Prevention Wing took action after the property’s actual owner Nagalingamoorthy filed a complaint. Police sources said, Nagalingamoorthy bought the property in 1988 and constructed a house in it. Due to professional reasons, the man shifted to Bengaluru with his family in 1994.However, he was unable to keep track of developments or maintain the house after his wife passed away, police said.

When he visited the place recently, he saw a six-storeyed building in place of his house, police said, adding that Rajamannar was remanded in judicial custody.   Similarly, three men who submitted fake documents to transfer ownership of 2,400 sqft land, worth Rs 65 lakh, in Ambattur in their name were arrested. The arrested persons are M Kaja Moideen (32), M Mohan (46), and J Ramaiah (53). The trio was remanded in judicial custody.

Brothers arrested for grabbing land
In another case, the CCB arrested two brothers for allegedly grabbing land worth `2.5 crore using fabricated documents, police said. They used the fake documents to back their claim that they are the legal heirs of the property located in Thiruninravur in Tiruvallur district.

The arrested persons are M Venkatesan (57) and M Murugan (46), police said, adding that a witness, B Punniyakodi (46), who attested his signature in fake documents was also arrested. Police have launched a manhunt for their other brother, Nagendran, who is one of the accused.

According to police, action was taken based on a plaint filed by 60-year-old G Nambikainathan, the owner of the property, sprawling 93 cents and brought in 1998. The trio was remanded in judicial custody and sent to Puzhal prison.

Surappa inquiry: Teachers write to Guv
Chennai: Anna University Teachers Association wrote a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleging that the inquiry committee was “breaching all decent limits,” by allegedly questioning the maid-servant of AU Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa. The association said that the committee asked the maid questions such as, “Have you travelled with the family of the V-C abroad?” even as she said that she did not have passport. Particularly, the approach of a certain higher education department official breached decent limits, they 
said. ENS

