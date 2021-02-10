STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Months-old garbage still floating in Putheri Lake

Months after miscreants dumped garbage into Putheri lake at Pallavaram, the municipality staff have not yet removed the wastes, say residents.

Published: 10th February 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Putheri Lake at Pallavaram filled with waste causing it to smell foul and for the water to change colour | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Months after miscreants dumped garbage into Putheri lake at Pallavaram, the municipality staff have not yet removed the wastes, say residents. “Back then, when this issue gained media attention, the municipality sent some persons to clear garbage off the lake surface. They never cleared the remaining wastes,” they added. 

Octogenarian activist V Santhanam, who is also a local resident, said that huge amount of garbage was deposited at the lake bottom. “Some wastes crop up to the surface occasionally. The colour of the lake has also changed,” he rued. Visuals shared by residents to Express reveal the presence of huge amounts of waste, including rubber and plastic materials, in the lake. 

David Manohar, an anti-Corruption NGO member, was one of the complainants in the issue. “The Pallavaram Municipality’s claim that there is no garbage in Putheri lake is a blatant lie. You can always see waste floating on the lake. Even sewage is being let into the waterbody from nearby drains and when I took videos and questioned this, the Municipality officials tried to assault me,” Manohar alleged.

Recently, the Municipality had informed the National Green Tribunal that no sewage was being let into the lake and it was free of garbage as well. But, a visit to the spot would prove the opposite. “As just residents here, we have done everything we could do.

Why are elected representatives not addressing this issue?” asked Santhanam. When contacted by Express, Municipality officials said that lake restoration work is underway and they would clear garbage from the lake soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Putheri Lake garbage Pallavaram
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp