Nadagame Ulagam: Chennai's live performers still waiting for their 'Master' moment

CHENNAI: To understand a city and its culture, a saying goes one needs to look at the holy trinity - Iyal (Literature), Isai (Music) and Nadagam (Drama) of the place. In Chennai, all three have always had an important role and been celebrated.

Live events particularly hold a special place here and their importance was all the more keenly realised in the last 10 months when many people were cooped up in their homes.

In December, the otherwise very happening carnatic music season arrived and went by without much of a splash as most of the events were held online. "Even the one or two (live) events with big singers hardly had an audience. It was sad to see," says Kumar, who runs an event management company 'Cool Events' in Chennai.

It was in November that the first auditoriums and Sabhas opened their doors. But "even now 50 per cent of the halls are closed, including some of the prominent ones," he adds.

The dawn of the New Year infused some life. "Generally, people now want to go out but they have the fear inside. How safe is the event is the key," says Musician Badhri of Motta Maadi Music (MMM) fame.

The live shows of MMM have a unique following and that's what Badhri counted on when he wanted to end a frustrating year with a concert on the eve of New Year. "Even though the rules allowed shows to be only 50 per cent full, we made sure that we kept it at 35 per cent. Out of the 750 seats, we sold only 240. So that way, we were extra cautious," he explains.

While Badhri and his like have been able to make some music, those in the drama field have borne the brunt.

"With the 50 per cent seating rule still in place for plays and the cost involved in theatre production, it will be difficult to make anything. Even when there was no restriction, it was hard to break even," notes Craig Lobo, theatre actor and showrunner.

In the lockdown, artistes had to shift to virtual screens as the access to their beloved stages were closed. Some did online shows via zoom calls, relying on tie ups with NGOs or hosting corporate events.

"Some are also trying to take theatre to OTT platforms, that's a whole different thing. This is how theatre is evolving now," says Craig.

But artistes continue to remain in a very difficult place. "All the producers, directors tie-up with NGOs to make some sort of money to put food on the table. This is one way people have tried to find something viable," the young artiste adds.

"80 percent of the money goes to the NGO and the fundraising platforms, so only a measly amount remains for the players," he goes on to state.

Kumar, who has been in the business for the last 17 years, underscores how difficult it has been for those in the field with his observation that only government events have been happening consistently but then they make up only a small number.

What about the comedians? Did they at least find any reason to smile amidst all the gloom the post-Covid lockdown period unleashed?

"We had the option to go online. There are other art forms that didn't have that luxury. I did lots of zoom shows. My new show Kancheepuram Maapla was tested on zoom initially," says stand-up comedian Praveen Kumar.

With no big shows since last March, Praveen says, "I also thought of waiting for other people to begin, but no one did... so, I took the first step. So many called after I announced asking for a response. Ticket sales in many places reflect the trust audiences have and it helps others as well. I am happy to start and glad one of my shows got sold out."

For most, the real question, though, remains how much longer before it gets back to business as usual?

A few months ago when the movie theatres opened with restrictions, there were hardly any takers. But with actor Vijay’s Master, things have changed drastically. What will be the catalyst for the other arts?

"Well, even the 50 per cent of seats offer is not finding takers as people above 50-60 are still hesitant. The improvement will be seen from April. In the next two months, things should improve. Even then, it will not be at the level it used to be at," predicts Kumar.

In February's unlock guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government allowed cultural events to be held with 50% seating capacity or with a maximum of 600 participants.

"50 per cent is the best and better than online shows. Though it is not financially viable. After my sold-out show in Chennai, we opened the next show but the price was same. So yeah, some things are done for the art. I need audiences to come and trust us, so I'm going ahead," says Praveen. His new tour is scheduled to begin on February 13.

For Badhri, it is much important to keep the show going for now. Profits don't come into it. "I saw this as an opportunity but that won't be feasible for everyone. It is a fight. We ensured full safety only because my shows were sold out. I had the money to make everything available but can everyone do it? That's doubtful. For now, it is all about restarting, not viability," says the musician.