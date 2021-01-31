Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown with relaxations till February 28: Here's what's allowed

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday extended the lockdown period in the state till February 28 with more relaxations by adhering to Standard Operating Procedures.

The relaxations included the resumption of classes for students of Standards IX and XI, undergraduate and postgraduate (including diploma courses) from February 8, 100 per cent seating capacity for cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from February 1, permission for devotees taking a holy dip at Rameswaram sea, round the clock functioning of petrol bunks, opening of swimming pools and exhibition halls.

Social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural, educational and religious gatherings will continue to be allowed with a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity or with a ceiling of 600 persons in closed spaces. Earlier, only 200 persons were allowed. For those programmes which are held in open places, 50 percent seating capacity only will be allowed.

Grievance Redressal Days can be observed in all districts.

Sports events, including cricket, are allowed with 50 percent seating capacity.

Stating that the positivity rate had come down to one percent due to the concerted efforts of the Tamil Nadu government, the CM said, "During the past 10 days, new coronavirus cases have been reduced to around 550 per day while the active cases which stood at a whopping 50,000 had come down to 4,629. Now, the lockdown has been extended for one more month considering the views expressed by the District Collectors and members of the Health Experts Committee."



The restrictions on international flight services except those allowed by the Centre will continue. The lockdown will be enforced fully in containment zones across the state.