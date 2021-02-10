STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seizing the seizures with food, medicines & therapy

Social awareness programs like the Epilepsy Awareness Day have made progress in reducing the discrimination and enabling the children to perform well.

By DR PADMA BALAJI
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Epilepsy and autism are the two most common neurological problems in children and are associated with lots of anxiety among parents and caregivers. Children with epilepsy have faced discrimination over the years. Social awareness programs like the Epilepsy Awareness Day have made progress in reducing the discrimination and enabling the children to perform well.

Advances in medicine and genetics have brought about definite improvements in the treatment of epilepsy. Healthcare professionals report an overall increase in the number of children diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder over the last decade. This has been attributed to multiple factors like changing family patterns, increased exposure to mobile phones and other gadget use, decreased social interaction and probable other environmental reasons.

Medicines play an important role in the treatment of epilepsy. A wide variety of medicines are available and are chosen based on the type of fits or seizures and other factors. These medicines need to be taken regularly over the prescribed period of time to prevent further episodes of seizures. These children can lead a normal routine life with some safety precautions. Other treatment options like surgery and the specialised ketogenic diet are available for a small select number of these children and are to be decided in consul tat ion with the treating doctor.

Children with epilepsy too need a balanced healthy diet with carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamins and minerals in the correct proportions. This is to ensure proper growth and nutrition of the child. They must eat an adequate amount of vegetables including green leafy vegetables and fruits every day. This not only maintains adequate nutrition but also prevents iron deficiency and constipation. Restricting cold foods and avoiding certain foods like banana and other fruits is not required.

Drinking adequate amount of water, use of cooking methods like steaming, boiling and baking rather than frying, restricting fatty foods like biscuits, cakes, fried foods, not missing their breakfast should be followed for children with epilepsy. These children should also have adequate exposure to sunlight so that they get enough of vitamin D. Therapy programs play a central role in the management of children with autism. These children may have peculiar dislikes for certain food items making it difficult for parents.

They may be sensitive to the taste, colour, smell and texture of certain foods and try to avoid them. However, it is important that they also take a balanced and healthy diet to ensure proper growth and development. The most commonly tried dietary treatment methods for children with autism include gluten and casein-free diets. But, till date, scientific studies have not proven the role of these gluten and casein-free diets.

(The author is senior consultant - Paediatric Neurology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Chennai)

