STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ulundurpet airfield to become a droneport?

Government waits for Centre’s approval; airfield will be used as UAS Test and Training Range for military purposes

Published: 10th February 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ulundurpet airfield likely to be converted to UAS Test and Training Range

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ulundurpet Airfield which operated as a British Airbase during the World War II, might soon be converted to an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Test and Training Range for civil and military purpose. A study was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) along with IIT Madras for converting the unmanned airstrip into India’s first UAS Test and Training Range.

The State government has written to the Defence Ministry to hand over the land which belongs to the Defence Estates Organisation, for lease to use it for UAS testing and training. One of the key recommendation of the roadmap released at the Global Aviation Summit 2019 is a Drone Corridor, which is a segregated airspace defined by appropriate authorities in consultation with the airspace designers to keep commercial UAS operations out of the non-segregated airspace in which manned aircrafts operate.

Addressing doubts on weather the airfield would be a part of the “Drone Corridor” and “Droneports”, an official from TIDCO said that he is not aware of the task-force recommendation. However, he added that Ulundurpet Airfield has the potential to become a Droneport.

“We are awaiting for the nod from the Centre. Once we get the clearance, we will create an infrastructure for UAS testing  and assembling,” said the official. He added that there will also be a Segregation of airspace of  30 km radius and 7000 ft around Ulundurpet. The project also envisages a mini air traffic control coordinating with Chennai Flight Information Region (FIR).

Meanwhile, the official said the Tamil Defence Industrial Corridor has wooed an additional `6,100 crore worth investments which are in various stages. This is in addition to investments worth `3,123 crore by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB),  Defence public sector units and private sector companies like TVS group,  Data Patterns, Alpha Designs and Aerospace Engineers. 

“We are expecting huge investments by Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in  the next six months in the defence corridor, said the official refusing to give further details. He also said the State government is planning to up a MRO complex in Chennai,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ulundurpet Airfield
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp