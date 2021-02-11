A cook-along marathon to celebrate Valentine’s

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To celebrate love and friendship this Valentine’s Day, TTK Prestige, India’s leading kitchen appliances brand, has unveiled an exciting cooking challenge titled ‘7 Days of Cheffin’ Valentine with social media influencer and food blogger Archit Agarwal.’ Archit is hosting the series and is demonstrating easy recipes that people can re-create at home, from till February 13.

In total, 21 people will have the chance to win exciting prizes by answering a slew of questions during the week. A grand finale winner will also be announced. To kick-start the celebrations, Archit has created a video explaining the cooking challenge and the importance of creating home-made culinary creations to share with loved ones .

Watch the video at :instagram. com/p/CK9Rmy0BjYR/