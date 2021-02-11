Crime alert

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Air Cargo customs seized 495 kg of red sanders worth Rs 25 lakh, which was destined for Singapore, at export shed of air cargo.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illus

By Express News Service

Car rams parked lorry, one dead
Chennai: A 55-year-old man died after a car in which he was travelling rammed a parked lorry on Bengaluru-Chennai Highway near Damal in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday. The deceased, Shekar, was returning with his family after attending a funeral in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened when driver lost control and rammed the parked lorry, police said. 

495 kg of red sanders worth Rs 25 lakh seized
Chennai: Chennai Air Cargo customs seized 495 kg of red sanders worth Rs 25 lakh, which was destined for Singapore, at export shed of air cargo. Working on a tip-off, customs officers intercepted the consignment. In the shipping bill, the item declared was 100 per cent cotton bedsheets, 600 pieces packed in 12 cartons. During a check, underneath the bedsheets were red logs. 

Correspondent held for land grab
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested the correspondent of a private school for allegedly grabbing 9,600 sqft land in Pallikaranai, police said. Anti land grabbing cell of the CCB took action based on a complaint filed by actual owner, N Sujatha (40) from West Mambalam. Police said that the woman sought police intervention soon after she learnt that the ownership of the `4-crore-worth property was transferred to Pachamoorthy A (45) without her knowledge. Based on the evidence, Pachamoorthy, the correspondent of a private school in Madipakkam, was arrested. In another case, brothers duo was arrested for grabbing 4,800 sqft land worth `2 crore in Maduravoyal using forged documents and through impersonation. The arrested persons are Rajesh and Dinesh, residents of Tiruvallur district. 

1-year-old boy run over by mini lorry
Chennai: A one-year-old boy from Kancheepuram died while his uncle was reversing a mini truck on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, Manikandan, who owns a mini truck and uses it for transporting goods. He lives with his wife and one-year-old son Sabareeswaran. “On Tuesday Manikandan’s brother Kumar had visited the house. At around 1.30pm, after lunch, Kumar had planned to take the vehicle out. There was a stone kept on the rear wheels to stop the vehicle from moving. After removing the stone Kumar got in the vehicle and started to reverse it, but failed to notice Sabareeswaran running behind the vehicle,” said a police officer. The vehicle ran over the child and he was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police detained Kumar.

Man murders  son over money
Chennai: A man allegedly murdered his son after the latter pestered him for money to get drunk, in Tiruvallur on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the accused Palani (48) from Reddikuppam in Tiruttani is a vegetable seller. Palani’s son Gokul (18) is said to have dropped out of school after class 10. The investigation officer added that Palani was not working and was addicted to liquor. “On Tuesday evening, Gokul visited his father in the market and asked for money. After Palani refused, Gokul tried to vandalise the shop,” said the police officer. An angered Palani started to beat his son in front of others and dragged him home. Later, he stabbed Gokul repeatedly. While the neighbours rushed Gokul to Tiruttani Government Hospital, Palani surrendered before Tiruttani police. Gokul was declared dead on arrival.

