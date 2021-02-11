No display boards, lifts at Tambaram railway station

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The passenger information boards at Tambaram railway station have not been working properly for over three months. Commuters, especially the disabled are finding it difficult to get to the platforms to board trains.

There are at least five display boards; however, none of them including the two giant digital information boards in the main entrance are working. Despite being declared the third terminal of the Chennai Division in 2018, the station still lacks proper passenger amenities, rue public.

With eight platforms, the station witnesses around 3,50,000 commuters daily. “At times, there are audio announcements. However for those with hearing impairment, there is no facility to get information at all. They have to only ask at the ticket counter with the help of somebody,” said P Radha, a resident of Tambaram.

“Another major issue is that the station does not have escalator or lift on the 6, 7 and 8th platforms, where long distance trains usually halt. When contacted, an official from Tambaram station said they received a complaint 25 days ago and that the technical department has been intimated. It is expected to be rectified shortly.