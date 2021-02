Two new bus routes on outer ring road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MTC has introduced two new buses via Vandaluru - Minjur outer ring road on Wednesday. Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin flagged off bus services in two new routes 206 cut (Poonamallee-Tambaram) and 203 (Poonamallee-Walajabad).

Starting at Poonamalle, 206-cut bus will reach Tambaram after passing through Outer Ring Road, Mannivakkam joint road and Perungalathur. Four buses have been introduced and services will be available every 35 minutes.

Similarly, route bus 203 which starts at Poonamallee will reach Walajabad via Outer Ring Road, Padappadi and Oragadam joint road, said MTC in a press statement. Four buses have been put into service and buses will be operated for every 50 minutes, said a statement from MTC.