UTS seva for unreserved tickets extended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced booking of unreserved tickets through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application has ben extended till last stations in Chennai suburban routes.

So far, e-tickets for suburban trains were enabled in Chennai-Tiruvallur, Royapuram-Gummidipoondi, Beach-Chengalpattu and Beach-Velachery (MRTS). Now, it had been enabled till Tiruttani in western suburban route.

Similarly, passengers can book the tickets up to Thirumalpur, in southwestern suburban section. In northeastern route, paperless tickets can be booked up to Sulurpeta. However, mobile ticketing facilities will not be available from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4 to 7 pm.