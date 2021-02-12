STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ransomware attacks rose by 31% amid pandemic: Report

On August 2, the Maze Ransomware gang dumped over 43 GB of the data on the dark web.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been a 31 per cent increase in ransomware attacks — which involve malware that encrypt files and hold the owner to ransom to access their data — in India amid the pandemic in 2020, according to a report by Chennai-based Cyber Security Works (CSW), a leader in  Attack Surface Management (ASM) and an official CVE Numbering Authority (CNA), along with RiskSense.

According to the report, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Apollo Tyres, India Bulls, and Delhi Medical Council were victims of ransomware attacks in the past year, and their data has been exposed on the dark web. It has been learnt that NHAI was attacked by Maze Ransomware on June 29, 2020, and over 43 GB of data was stolen. Right after the attack, on July 2, the threat actors posted about 2 GB of the data on the dark web to prove it had been stolen. 

On August 2, the Maze Ransomware gang dumped over 43 GB of the data on the dark web. The data included sensitive documents about staff, a passport copy of the former chairman of NHAI, details of employees’ families, and internal audit reports. Other high-profile data breaches in India impacted critical infrastructure over a variety of sectors including pharma, telecom, e-commerce, and public sector entities. Dr Reddy’s, Big Basket, Airtel, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Juspay had their sensitive and personal information exposed on the dark web. 

A military veteran and cybersecurity enthusiast, on condition of anonymity, said India’s ranking in the cybersecurity index had fallen, as per the World Economic Forum’s 2019 report, due to Aadhaar breaches, but added that India is more aware of cyber threats than other nations. “It was found that the number of vulnerabilities associated with ransomware quadrupled from 57 in our 2019 research to 223 in 2020. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications emerged as a new target for ransomware, and had the highest count of vulnerabilities that were seen trending with active exploits,” said the report.

This has a lot to do with work-from-home culture, wherein people work from remote, rather than secure, networks. Until a few years ago, only groups with knowledge about security and with coding expertise could launch and mount complex cyber attacks. No longer is that a requirement now that ransomware as a service (RaaS) has become almost mainstream. RaaS has enabled just about  anybody to launch ransomware attacks without getting creative with code or having extensive security expertise. 

Work-from-home culture adds to risk
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications emerged as a new target for ransomware, and had the highest count of vulnerabilities, the report said. This has a lot to do with work-from-home culture, wherein people work from remote, rather than secure, networks

(For the full story, visit www.newindianexpress.com)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ransomware pandemic cybercrime
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp