TNIE impact: Garbage cleared from Selaiyur, road works begin

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express highlighted the shoddy work done on the Tambaram Eastern Bypass and how it was making travelling unsafe for residents of Selaiyur, garbage has been cleared and road construction has begun. The issue was that poor illumination, coupled with dug-up roads, had made travelling along the bypass very risky. Garbage was also strewn all over the service lane near Agaramthen village.

Residents of the area said that after the report was published in Express on February 4, local officials sprung into action. “We are very happy. We are hopeful that the lights will also be restored soon,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of the area. Due to the unbearable stench because of all the garbage strewn around, people were unable to access the many commercial establishments along the stretch. They also expressed their happiness over the clearance of garbage.

The bypass proposes to connect Rajakilpakkam with Peerkankaranai on the GST Road. Of this, the road has been laid till Selayur. Though it was laid long ago, the work on the service road had not been completed. Huge blocks of cement were laid to form the periphery of the service lane. The project, once completed, will ease traffic at Perungalathur and reduce the time taken to travel to southern districts.

It is also expected to be a boon for those living in south Chennai, including Velachery, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar, as they can directly reach the bypass from Medavakkam. A Highways Department official said the lights will start working soon.