STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TNIE impact: Garbage cleared from Selaiyur, road works begin

Residents of the area said that after the report was published in Express on February 4, local officials sprung into action. “We are very happy.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage

Image for representation

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express highlighted the shoddy work done on the Tambaram Eastern Bypass and how it was making travelling unsafe for residents of Selaiyur, garbage has been cleared and road construction has begun. The issue was that poor illumination, coupled with dug-up roads, had made travelling along the bypass very risky. Garbage was also strewn all over the service lane near Agaramthen village.

Residents of the area said that after the report was published in Express on February 4, local officials sprung into action. “We are very happy. We are hopeful that the lights will also be restored soon,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of the area. Due to the unbearable stench because of all the garbage strewn around, people were unable to access the many commercial establishments along the stretch. They also expressed their happiness over the clearance of garbage.

The bypass proposes to connect Rajakilpakkam with Peerkankaranai on the GST Road. Of this, the road has been laid till Selayur. Though it was laid long ago, the work on the service road had not been completed. Huge blocks of cement were laid to form the periphery of the service lane. The project, once completed, will ease traffic at Perungalathur and reduce the time taken to travel to southern districts.

It is also expected to be a boon for those living in south Chennai, including Velachery, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar, as they can directly reach the bypass from Medavakkam. A Highways Department official said the lights will start working soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selaiyur Tambaram Eastern Bypass Garbage
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp